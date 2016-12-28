Father of suspects in fatal Christmas Eve stabbing in Hayward claims self-defense
Two sets of families were shopping for last-minute gifts at a Target in Hayward on Christmas Eve when an altercation turned violent, leaving one man dead. Now the father of the two suspects in the fatal stabbing said Wednesday his sons claim it was self-defense.
