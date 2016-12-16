Dublin brief: Schools honored for AP class participation
The Dublin Unified School District has been singled out for raising the number of its high schoolers taking more challenging Advanced Placement classes from 2014 to 2016 from 363 to 626 students. And the Dubliners didn't just take the classes - they excelled at them.
