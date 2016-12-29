Chabot College seeks oversight members

Chabot College seeks oversight members

Thursday Dec 29

The committee provides oversight to ensure that bond money is only spent on what voters approved. The Chabot-Las Positas Community College District oversight committee will review projects authorized by ballot measures A and B. Voters approved $498 million Measure B in 2004 to repair leaking roofs, wiring, plumbing; building upgrades; new buildings; and computer labs.

