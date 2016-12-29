Chabot College seeks oversight members
The committee provides oversight to ensure that bond money is only spent on what voters approved. The Chabot-Las Positas Community College District oversight committee will review projects authorized by ballot measures A and B. Voters approved $498 million Measure B in 2004 to repair leaking roofs, wiring, plumbing; building upgrades; new buildings; and computer labs.
