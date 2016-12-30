Attorney: Man in Target fatal stabbin...

Attorney: Man in Target fatal stabbing acted in self-defense

The attorney for the man who's accused of fatally stabbing a 36-year-old man at a Target store in Hayward on Christmas Eve said Friday that he believes his client was acting in self-defense and will be fully exonerated. Defense lawyer Daniel Shriro, who represents 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta, said the police report about the stabbing of Tyrone Griffin of Hayward in the toy aisle of the Target store at 2499 Whipple Road at about 8 p.m. on Saturday indicates that Griffin started the fight by hitting Archuleta's brother, 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta, over the head with a wine bottle.

