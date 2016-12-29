Attorney: Hayward Target fatal stabbi...

Attorney: Hayward Target fatal stabbing was self-defense

Thursday Dec 29

One of the attorney's of the brothers charged with murder in the slaying of a man at a Hayward Target store on Christmas Eve said Thursday he expects his client to be fully exonerated. Daniel Shriro, the attorney who represents Jesse Archuleta, 25, of Hayward, spoke outside Wiley Manuel courthouse in Oakland Thursday afternoon after a hearing for his client, and client's brother Frankie Archuleta, 22. Both brothers are accused of the murder of Tyrone Griffin Jr, 36, of Hayward, on Christmas Eve at the Target store at 2499 Whipple Road.

