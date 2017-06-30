Woman involved with Amber Alert wants kids back

When the familiar pickup passed by her going the other way, Bobbi Plante said she immediately grabbed the phone and dialed 911. The driver of the pickup, Bryce McDowell, who she had been in a relationship for nearly five years, took his two biological sons he had with Plante - ages 3 and 1 - from the car their mother was driving and left the scene.

