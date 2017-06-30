Some county roads likely to be closed late into the week Posted at
Heavy rains during the weekend northeast of Hays will mean some county roads might be closed for several more days. Rainfall amounts overnight Saturday and early Sunday north of the Emmeram and Catharine areas ranged from 4 to 6 inches and resulted in flash flooding, washing out some of the roads in the area, said Bill Ring, director of Ellis County Public Works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|May '17
|Clerk
|2
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC