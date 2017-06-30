Some county roads likely to be closed late into the week Posted at

Some county roads likely to be closed...

Heavy rains during the weekend northeast of Hays will mean some county roads might be closed for several more days. Rainfall amounts overnight Saturday and early Sunday north of the Emmeram and Catharine areas ranged from 4 to 6 inches and resulted in flash flooding, washing out some of the roads in the area, said Bill Ring, director of Ellis County Public Works.

