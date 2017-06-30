Noaha s March hopes to increase fundi...

Noaha s March hopes to increase funding, awareness for diabetes cure

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hays Daily News

For the most part, the Barnes family appeared to be a typical American family sitting down for lunch during their summer travels Monday at a Hays dining spot near Interstate 70. Oldest son Noah, 11, was playing a game on a phone and admitted to being a bit grouchy with his 4-year-old sister, Angela, because she kept getting into his stuff. Angela bounced around in her seat or in the shopping cart, and middle child Jonathan, 8, was mostly quiet as dad Robert did most of the talking with a visitor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor May '17 Clerk 2
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC