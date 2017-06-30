New restaurant hopes to deliver great food Posted at

New restaurant hopes to deliver great...

On the north end of Vine Street, Daman Hoar and his staff are quietly working to serve up a Hays original, Hickok's Steakhouse. The restaurant tentatively is slated to open by the end of July and will feature a variety of steaks, seafood and homemade side dishes.

