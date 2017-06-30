Hays PD Arrests

Larisa Brooke Smith, 22, Hays, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. June 23 in the 1700 block of MacArthur Road on suspicion of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, use possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and driving under the influence. Devany Mychal Gramly, 23, Hays, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. June 22 in the 500 block of East Sixth on suspicion of failure to appear.

