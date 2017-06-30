Commission discusses lot size require...

Commission discusses lot size requirement Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Hays Daily News

The Ellis County Commission on Monday briefly discussed changing the minimum lot size requirement for residential development within 3 miles of the city of Hays. The county and Hays city commissions previously had discussed setting a minimum size of 5 acres within that area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor May '17 Clerk 2
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,404 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC