Water experts urge residents to keep conserving
Carla Meier, left, with the Ellis County Environmental Office, and Stacie Minson, Kansas State University Watershed Specialist, stuff envelopes with papers and magnets containing information about water conservation and recycling information Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Northwestern Printers in Hays. The City of Ellis, City of Victoria, City of Hays, Ellis County, KSU Watersheds and Northwestern Printers partnered to stuff and send out 15,000 information packets to every resident and business in Ellis County to spread awareness about water conservation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|May 21
|Clerk
|2
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC