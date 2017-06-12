Water experts urge residents to keep conserving

Carla Meier, left, with the Ellis County Environmental Office, and Stacie Minson, Kansas State University Watershed Specialist, stuff envelopes with papers and magnets containing information about water conservation and recycling information Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Northwestern Printers in Hays. The City of Ellis, City of Victoria, City of Hays, Ellis County, KSU Watersheds and Northwestern Printers partnered to stuff and send out 15,000 information packets to every resident and business in Ellis County to spread awareness about water conservation.

