The UPS Store in Hays to host grand opening celebration

TO HOST GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION The UPS StoreA , located at 4320 Vine St #80, will host its grand opening celebration on July 11th, 2017 from 4pm until 6pm. Among the activities planned throughout the day include a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce, hamburgers, hotdogs, prizes and giveaways.

