Storm brings heavy rain, winds, large...

Storm brings heavy rain, winds, large hail across region

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

A storm system Thursday afternoon prompted warning sirens in Hays and brought heavy winds and rain and even large hail in some areas. A storm system Thursday afternoon prompted warning sirens in Hays and brought heavy winds and rain and even large hail in some areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor May 21 Clerk 2
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC