Sephora Inside JCPenney Opens New Loc...

Sephora Inside JCPenney Opens New Location In Hays

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

Let's Beauty Together in Hays! Sephora, the leader in global beauty retail and JCPenney, one of America's leading retailers, are opening a new location inside JCPenney at The Mall at Hays on Friday, June 23rd. The first 100 clients to show up at the grand opening will dip into our stash of Sephora inside JCPenney gift cards with mystery values worth up to $100! Plus, Sephora is giving away 700 gift bags stuffed with fabulous samples! "We couldn't be more proud to open a Sephora inside JCPenney location in Hays and introduce the world's best international beauty concept to a new community of loyal JCPenney customers and beauty enthusiasts," said Marie Wegele, beauty manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor May 21 Clerk 2
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC