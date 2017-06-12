Sephora Inside JCPenney Opens New Location In Hays

Let's Beauty Together in Hays! Sephora, the leader in global beauty retail and JCPenney, one of America's leading retailers, are opening a new location inside JCPenney at The Mall at Hays on Friday, June 23rd. The first 100 clients to show up at the grand opening will dip into our stash of Sephora inside JCPenney gift cards with mystery values worth up to $100! Plus, Sephora is giving away 700 gift bags stuffed with fabulous samples! "We couldn't be more proud to open a Sephora inside JCPenney location in Hays and introduce the world's best international beauty concept to a new community of loyal JCPenney customers and beauty enthusiasts," said Marie Wegele, beauty manager.

