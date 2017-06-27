School board hears new bond proposal Updated at

School board hears new bond proposal ...

School board hears new bond proposal

An updated, $78.5 million bond proposal - calling for construction of two new elementary schools and renovations to several other buildings - was presented Monday to the Hays USD 489 Board of Education. The proposal has been drafted by an interdisciplinary committee consisting of community members and parents, district officials and educators in efforts to meet the district's growing space needs problem and deferred maintenance issues.

