RPM honors veterans, active military Saturday night
Military Appreciation Night will be Saturday at RPM Speedway in Hays. All active, reserved and retired military personnel with ID will be admitted free to the grandstands, and the first 50 who present their ID at the main concession stand will receive VIP seating which will allow them to watch the races from inside the climate control VIP suite.
