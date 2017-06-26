Red Cross offers volunteer training

The Everyday Heroes Bootcamp will be from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hays Fire Department, 1507 Main. "In Hays right now, we have only one active volunteer, and that's a big reason why we're deciding to do it in that area," said Meaghan Purdy, Red Cross Disaster Relief Specialist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.