Red Cross offers volunteer training
The Everyday Heroes Bootcamp will be from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hays Fire Department, 1507 Main. "In Hays right now, we have only one active volunteer, and that's a big reason why we're deciding to do it in that area," said Meaghan Purdy, Red Cross Disaster Relief Specialist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|May '17
|Clerk
|2
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC