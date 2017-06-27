Public Record

Sammual Brandelle Gardner, 28, Hays, was arrested at 2 a.m. June 15 in the 500 block of East 13th on suspicion of theft. Kristie Marie Humphries, 26, La Crosse, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. June 16 in the 100 block of West Eighth on suspicion of criminal threat, battery of law enforcement officer, possession of cocain and possession of drug paraphernalia.

