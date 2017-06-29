Man responsible for Amber Alert has f...

Man responsible for Amber Alert has first court appearance

The Plainville man responsible for an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning had his first appearance in Ellis County District Court this morning. The probable cause affidavit mentioned aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony endangering a child and domestic battery for Bryce McDowell.

