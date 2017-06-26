Man enters plea in friend's death

An Oklahoma man who moved to Hays entered a plea agreement Wednesday in Ellis County District Court involving the death of his friend nearly a year ago An Oklahoma man who moved to Hays entered a plea agreement Wednesday in Ellis County District Court involving the death of his friend nearly a year ago Derrick Allen Smith entered an Alford guilty plea involving charges in the death of Timothy Isiah Walker, 33, in late July 2016. Smith was charged with three counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal threat for the altercation that led to Walker's death.

