Man enters plea in friend's death

Man enters plea in friend's death

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Hays Daily News

An Oklahoma man who moved to Hays entered a plea agreement Wednesday in Ellis County District Court involving the death of his friend nearly a year ago An Oklahoma man who moved to Hays entered a plea agreement Wednesday in Ellis County District Court involving the death of his friend nearly a year ago Derrick Allen Smith entered an Alford guilty plea involving charges in the death of Timothy Isiah Walker, 33, in late July 2016. Smith was charged with three counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal threat for the altercation that led to Walker's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor May '17 Clerk 2
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,061 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC