Hays woman involved in crash that kills cyclist near Leoti

Monday

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Eric Fishbein, 61, San Louis, Calif., was riding a Trek bicycle eastbound on Kansas Highway 96 approximately 8 miles east of Leoti shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday when he was struck from behind by a 2014 Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda, Jessica Isabel Carrasco, 25, Hays, and Jesus Antonio Castillo, 27, Scott City, were taken to Wichita County Hospital with possible injuries.



