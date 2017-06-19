Hays woman involved in crash that kills cyclist near Leoti

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Eric Fishbein, 61, San Louis, Calif., was riding a Trek bicycle eastbound on Kansas Highway 96 approximately 8 miles east of Leoti shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday when he was struck from behind by a 2014 Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda, Jessica Isabel Carrasco, 25, Hays, and Jesus Antonio Castillo, 27, Scott City, were taken to Wichita County Hospital with possible injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.