Hays truck driver not injured in McPh...

Hays truck driver not injured in McPherson crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Hays Daily News

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, John Wesley Slaubaugh, 61, Hays, was driving a 2004 Peterbilt semi at the U.S. Highway 56 and Interstate 135 junction when a 2014 Ford made a left turn from U.S. 56 in front of him. A passenger in the Ford, Mistie Dawn Garcia, 49, Newton, was taken to McPherson Hospital with injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor May '17 Clerk 2
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,711 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC