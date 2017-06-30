Hays truck driver not injured in McPherson crash

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, John Wesley Slaubaugh, 61, Hays, was driving a 2004 Peterbilt semi at the U.S. Highway 56 and Interstate 135 junction when a 2014 Ford made a left turn from U.S. 56 in front of him. A passenger in the Ford, Mistie Dawn Garcia, 49, Newton, was taken to McPherson Hospital with injuries.

