Hays fugitive a armed and dangerous,a police say
After receiving a tip, Hays officers responded to the 500 block of West 12th Street on Thursday, looking for Joshua James Hoffman, Chief Don Scheibler said in a statement. Hoffman, 25, is wanted on suspicion of absconding on his parole for criminal convictions that include distribution of marijuana.
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|May '17
|Clerk
|2
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
