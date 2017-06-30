Hays fugitive a armed and dangerous,a...

Hays fugitive a armed and dangerous,a police say

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

After receiving a tip, Hays officers responded to the 500 block of West 12th Street on Thursday, looking for Joshua James Hoffman, Chief Don Scheibler said in a statement. Hoffman, 25, is wanted on suspicion of absconding on his parole for criminal convictions that include distribution of marijuana.

