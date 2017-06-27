Free Access to Istation Reading Approved for Kansas, Continuing in...

Istation, a leader in educational technology, announces that educators and students in Kansas will continue to have free and unlimited access to Istation Reading for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 academic years . This means all pre-K through 8th grade students at public schools in Kansas are eligible for free and unlimited access to Istation Reading for school and home use throughout the academic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.