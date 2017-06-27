Free Access to Istation Reading Approved for Kansas, Continuing in...

Free Access to Istation Reading Appro...

Istation, a leader in educational technology, announces that educators and students in Kansas will continue to have free and unlimited access to Istation Reading for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 academic years . This means all pre-K through 8th grade students at public schools in Kansas are eligible for free and unlimited access to Istation Reading for school and home use throughout the academic year.

