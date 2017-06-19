Fort Hays Sesquicentennial Celebration
The Fort Hays State Historic Site celebrated its 150th anniversary Saturday, June 17, 2017 with various activities, including historical reenactments, demonstrations and performances. Karl Grover, left, and Mike Seymour, with the Fort Larned National Historic Site, set off a canon during an artillery demonstration Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Fort Hays Sesquicentennial Celebration at the Fort Hays State Historic Site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|May 21
|Clerk
|2
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC