Saturday Jun 17

The Fort Hays State Historic Site celebrated its 150th anniversary Saturday, June 17, 2017 with various activities, including historical reenactments, demonstrations and performances. Karl Grover, left, and Mike Seymour, with the Fort Larned National Historic Site, set off a canon during an artillery demonstration Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Fort Hays Sesquicentennial Celebration at the Fort Hays State Historic Site.

