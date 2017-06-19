Driver arrested after high-speed chase

Driver arrested after high-speed chase

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Hays Daily News

A high-speed chase that began just inside Trego County continued into the outer edges of Hays before the driver finally was apprehended Monday night. A high-speed chase that began just inside Trego County continued into the outer edges of Hays before the driver finally was apprehended Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor May 21 Clerk 2
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Ellis County was issued at June 21 at 4:40PM CDT

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC