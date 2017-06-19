Cowboy culture in the spotlight at hi...

Cowboy culture in the spotlight at historical society fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hays Daily News

The celebration of history in Hays continued as the Ellis County Historical Society brought cowboy culture to town in a fundraising chuck wagon dinner and concert Friday night at the National Guard Armory. With Hays, Ellis County and Historic Fort Hays celebrating the 150th anniversaries of their foundings this year, an Old West theme, and especially a chuck wagon meal, seemed appropriate, said Lee Dobrantz, director of the Ellis County Historical Society Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor May '17 Clerk 2
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,600 • Total comments across all topics: 281,998,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC