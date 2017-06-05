County commission discusses, tables zoning changes
Possible changes to a 3-mile planning and zoning boundary around the city of Hays were discussed and tabled again at Monday's Ellis County Commission meeting. Possible changes to a 3-mile planning and zoning boundary around the city of Hays were discussed and tabled again at Monday's Ellis County Commission meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|May 21
|Clerk
|2
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC