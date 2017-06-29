Country musician to perform in Hays

Country musician Jake Ryan of Hays will perform patriotic songs at the Hays After 5 Christian Women's meeting July 10. Ryan, who teaches in the Agriculture Department at Fort Hays State University, has been entertaining folks on his acoustic guitar since he was 9. The dinner program will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Rose Garden Banquet Hall, 2250 E. Eighth St. Cost is $12.50. The featured speaker will be Constance Carman of Pryor, Okla., who will share a story of hope in her talk titled "A Pot of Gold."

