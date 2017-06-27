Boarding numbers up at Hays Regional Airport
Passenger numbers for Hays Regional Airport are increasing, with the month of May seeing the largest monthly increase in recent history. Nearly 1,100 people boarded a local commercial flight in May, marking a 41-percent increase from the same month last year.
