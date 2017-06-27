Amber Alert issued for western Kansas...

Amber Alert issued for western Kansas children, man

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning at the request of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office, according to the Kansas Amber Alert website , reported that Bryce Jay McDowell had used force to take Cadenn and Mason McDowell from their mother in Ellis County, north of Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor May '17 Clerk 2
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC