Amber Alert issued for western Kansas children, man
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning at the request of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office, according to the Kansas Amber Alert website , reported that Bryce Jay McDowell had used force to take Cadenn and Mason McDowell from their mother in Ellis County, north of Hays.
