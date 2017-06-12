4 injured in accident near Oakley
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, around 2:45 p.m., Penny D. Nollette, Oakley, was driving a 2008 Lexus RX eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 when she made a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming 2004 Chrysler Concorde driven by Joseph G. Becker, 56, Hays. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Logan County Hospital, along with two of Becker's passengers, Carl F. Goff, 66, WaKeeney, and Jackie R. Coleman Jr., 40, Palco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|May 21
|Clerk
|2
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC