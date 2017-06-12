4 injured in accident near Oakley

4 injured in accident near Oakley

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Hays Daily News

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, around 2:45 p.m., Penny D. Nollette, Oakley, was driving a 2008 Lexus RX eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 when she made a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming 2004 Chrysler Concorde driven by Joseph G. Becker, 56, Hays. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Logan County Hospital, along with two of Becker's passengers, Carl F. Goff, 66, WaKeeney, and Jackie R. Coleman Jr., 40, Palco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor May 21 Clerk 2
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC