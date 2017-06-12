4 injured in accident near Oakley

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, around 2:45 p.m., Penny D. Nollette, Oakley, was driving a 2008 Lexus RX eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 when she made a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming 2004 Chrysler Concorde driven by Joseph G. Becker, 56, Hays. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Logan County Hospital, along with two of Becker's passengers, Carl F. Goff, 66, WaKeeney, and Jackie R. Coleman Jr., 40, Palco.

