3 juveniles suspected of church vanda...

3 juveniles suspected of church vandalism

Thursday Jun 29

Three juveniles were identified as suspects in last weekend's vandalism at St. Andrew Episcopal Church on Hyacinth Road northwest of Hays. The Ellis County Sheriff's Office received tips in the case after information about the damage was made in the public.

