WWII planes coming to Hays for fly-in
For the seventh consecutive year, the Hays Regional Airport will present the Great Planes on the Great Plains Fly-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3. For the seventh consecutive year, the Hays Regional Airport will present the Great Planes on the Great Plains Fly-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3. This year, one of the most famous bombers of World War II, the B-17 Flying Fortress "Sentimental Journey," will be at the airport from May 30 to June 4. Rides on the plane will be available for a fee during the Commemorative Air Force visit to Hays. In addition, the renowned WWII fighter, the P-51 Mustang, will be at the airport June 3 and 4. Rides will be available daily those two days as well.
