WWII planes coming to Hays for fly-in

WWII planes coming to Hays for fly-in

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

For the seventh consecutive year, the Hays Regional Airport will present the Great Planes on the Great Plains Fly-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3. For the seventh consecutive year, the Hays Regional Airport will present the Great Planes on the Great Plains Fly-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3. This year, one of the most famous bombers of World War II, the B-17 Flying Fortress "Sentimental Journey," will be at the airport from May 30 to June 4. Rides on the plane will be available for a fee during the Commemorative Air Force visit to Hays. In addition, the renowned WWII fighter, the P-51 Mustang, will be at the airport June 3 and 4. Rides will be available daily those two days as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor Mar '17 Clark 1
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC