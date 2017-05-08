Wreck in Rooks County sends Hays woman to hospital
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, Shandra Cosgriff, 34, Hays, was driving a 2003 Jeep Wranger north on U.S. Highway 183 approximately 4 miles south of Plainville. The Jeep drifted off the left side of the roadway, and Cosgriff overcorrected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
