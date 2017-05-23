Wild West Festival plans include "150 Years Out West" parade
The Wild West Fest planning committee expects this year's Main Street parade to be one of the largest in recent history. The theme is "150 Years Out West," in celebration of the Sesquicentennial anniversaries that occur this year for the City of Hays, Historic Fort Hays, and Ellis County.
