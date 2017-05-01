Western Kansas crippled by storm
Power went out early Sunday to parts of western Kansas and it could be a couple of days before it returns, residents were told. The Kansas National Guard reported that multiple roads and highways were closed Sunday in western Kansas because of heavy snowfall and blizzard-like conditions that made them impassable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar '17
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC