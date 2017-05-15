Water conservation measures implemented in Hays

In response to a request made by the city of Hays, the Kansas Department of Agriculture's Division of Water Resources has issued a control order restricting the watering of lawns or other vegetation from private wells from noon to 7:00 p.m. June 1 to Sept. 30. In response to a request made by the city of Hays, the Kansas Department of Agriculture's Division of Water Resources has issued a control order restricting the watering of lawns or other vegetation from private wells from noon to 7:00 p.m. June 1 to Sept.

