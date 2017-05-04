Teachers popular at career program

Wilson Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jill Hedlund looks on as one of her students, Boston Zimmerman, tells the audience why he wants to be a dentist when he grows up at the kindergarten career assembly Thursday, May 3, 2017 in Hays. Wilson Elementary School kindergartners sing a song about the different career choices at their career assembly Thursday, May 3, 2017 at the school in Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.