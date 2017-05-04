Teachers popular at career program
Wilson Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jill Hedlund looks on as one of her students, Boston Zimmerman, tells the audience why he wants to be a dentist when he grows up at the kindergarten career assembly Thursday, May 3, 2017 in Hays. Wilson Elementary School kindergartners sing a song about the different career choices at their career assembly Thursday, May 3, 2017 at the school in Hays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanya Taylor
|Mar '17
|Clark
|1
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC