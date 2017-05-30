Storms blow through with strong winds...

Storms blow through with strong winds Thursday night

Friday May 26

The storms were strongest in the western regions. An 80 mph wind gust and baseball sized hail were reported about 13 miles south of Edson, said Jessie Lundquist, forecaster at the Goodland National Weather Service.

