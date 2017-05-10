Sixth-graders go back to Middle Ages

Sixth-graders go back to Middle Ages

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hays Daily News

Hays Middle School sixth-graders gather outside the Schenk Community Building at the Ellis County Fairgrounds before making a grand entrance for the class' Madrigal Feast on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 . Hays Middle School sixth-graders Drew Cure, left, and Elle Dreiling, in the role of king and queen, pass down plates of food in the first course of the class' Madrigal Feast on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in the Schenk Community Building at the Ellis County Fairgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor Mar '17 Clark 1
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC