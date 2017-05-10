Senior volunteers recognized for service

Senior volunteers recognized for service

Five volunteers were honored for their service with the Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions programs May 3. Those recognized were, back row from left, Robert Macdonald, Hays; and Jan Schwab, Hays; front row, Adrienne Cargile, Hays; Sandra House, Hays; and Marlaine Gottschalk, Hays. Five volunteers were honored for their service with the Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions programs May 3. Those recognized were, back row from left, Robert Macdonald, Hays; and Jan Schwab, Hays; front row, Adrienne Cargile, Hays; Sandra House, Hays; and Marlaine Gottschalk, Hays.

