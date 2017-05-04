Refunds available for cancelled Encore show
The show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 30, was cancelled when winter weather and road closures prevented the producing company from reaching Hays. The Fort Hays State University Special Events Committee regrets the performance was unable to take place and has arranged for ticket holders to request refunds through an online form.
