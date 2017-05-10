Preservation committee organizes courthouse celebration
Ellis County Counselor Bill Jeter serves as master of ceremonies as the VFW Honor Guard presents the colors during the dedication ceremony celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Ellis County Courthouse on Friday in Hays. The American Legion Riders usher in the colors during the dedication ceremony celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Ellis County Courthouse on Friday in Hays.
