Pay-to-play Knockerball takes donatio...

Pay-to-play Knockerball takes donations for tornado victims

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

Bret Farthing, center, owner of Knockerball Hays, helps Kynlie Ubert up while she plays Knockerball on Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Hays Recreation Center. The event was a fundraiser for those affected by a tornado that struck areas of Barton County last Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor Sun Clerk 2
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC