One injured in accident on bypass

14 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, Robert Virgil, 74, Norton, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, turned left off Interstate 70 Exit 157 on to the U.S. Highway 183 bypass north of Hays. Virgil failed to yield to a 2007 Chevrolet driven by Sheldon Sulzman, 21, Hays, who was traveling north on the bypass.

