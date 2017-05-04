Next FHSU Management Development Cent...

Next FHSU Management Development Center workshop to cover customer service

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

A workshop on customer service will be offered in June as part of the summer workshop series from the Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University. HAYS-- A workshop on customer service will be offered in June as part of the summer workshop series from the Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor Mar '17 Clark 1
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC