New wheat appears well suited for dryland farms in western Kansas

Read more: World-Grain

Tatanka, a new hard red winter wheat, conducive to drylands in western Kansas, U.S., will be available for 2017 planting. Through several years of testing, Tatanka performed well across Kansas, particularly in dryland fields in western Kansas.

