Linn earns honor society spot at KU S...

Linn earns honor society spot at KU School of Pharmacy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hays Daily News

Mikayla Linn of Hays was among a select group of students from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy Class of 2019 to be inducted into the school's honor society April 11. LAWRENCE - Mikayla Linn of Hays was among a select group of students from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy Class of 2019 to be inducted into the school's honor society April 11. Linn earned the right to join the school's Rho Chi chapter by finishing in the top 20 percent of the class academically after her first three semesters. The Rho Chi Society encourages high standards of conduct and character and fosters fellowship among its members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor Mar '17 Clark 1
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber (Sep '16) Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC