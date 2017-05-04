Linn earns honor society spot at KU School of Pharmacy

Mikayla Linn of Hays was among a select group of students from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy Class of 2019 to be inducted into the school's honor society April 11. LAWRENCE - Mikayla Linn of Hays was among a select group of students from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy Class of 2019 to be inducted into the school's honor society April 11. Linn earned the right to join the school's Rho Chi chapter by finishing in the top 20 percent of the class academically after her first three semesters. The Rho Chi Society encourages high standards of conduct and character and fosters fellowship among its members.

